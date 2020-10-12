“We were on borrowed time, so we had little hope,” explains Michaël Delafosse. “We knew that we were going to have difficult weeks hence the need to act responsibly.”

Two new large French cities, Toulouse and Montpellier (South) go on “maximum alert” from Tuesday, October 13 in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. “I hope that we will collectively break the chain of contamination and avoid the worst, the worst would be containment”, said Monday on franceinfo Michaël Delafosse, the PS mayor of Montpellier.

franceinfo: Do ​​you understand this passage in “maximum alert”?

Michaël Delafosse: The pandemic is resuming. The virus circulates actively. The Montpellier CHU as well as the private hospitalization which is mobilized give us signals of an increase in patients in the hospital and of difficulties. This doubled in the space of a week. It is long for the nursing staff. It’s difficult. The Minister of Health had indicated to us, as well as to the mayor of Toulouse, that we were on probation, so we had little hope. We knew we were going to have difficult weeks, hence the need to act responsibly. Respect the barrier gestures, the mask. Respect all those who are affected by these restrictions, I am thinking of restaurateurs, especially bars.

This morning, we have a metropolitan council and we are going to deliberate on rent aid measures, zero-interest loans, in addition to what the State is proposing. Michaël Delafosse, the PS mayor of Montpellierto franceinfo

Want to go further?

It must. If we are to face the health crisis together, we must be extremely attentive to the situation of economic players affected by the restrictions. It is the direction of the council of the metropolis which will vote a certain number of aid measures to try to support those who are in economic difficulties, who have the ball in the stomach because of the situation. We must act responsibly. We will face times of trials which will be very difficult. I hope that we will collectively break the chain of contamination and avoid the worst, the worst would be confinement that would be fatal for our economy, terrible for school children who would be deprived of the right to education. So we must collectively show responsibility.

Sports halls and bars will therefore have to close. This decision is not always understood after opening this summer. What do you answer?

In Montpellier, we have authorized the extensions of terraces to ensure that a certain number of establishments respect the barrier gestures. The reality of this decision, it’s hard to hear, is that the virus is circulating very actively and therefore we must show responsibility, and therefore support economic players. The only way to act against the virus is to respect barrier gestures, in this area we must show responsibility.