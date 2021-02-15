It is now one of the most scrutinized laboratories in the world. The France Télévisions teams were able to enter the Gamaleïa institute. On several hectares, there are small research units. Among them, the one where the Sputnik V vaccine was born, which is currently studying Covid-19 mutations. “For the moment we have not detected any variants of the virus on which the vaccine would not be effective.“, assures Vladimir Gouchine, one of the researchers behind the vaccine.

Faced with the 92% efficacy of his vaccine, Alexandre Ginsburg, director of the Gamaleïa institute, considers European nations who are skeptical to use Sputnik V. “In Europe, skepticism emerged as the major Western laboratories saw that a new vaccine was released on the market. A vaccine with very good characteristics for the consumer“. Russia says it has filed for marketing authorization, a version denied by the European Medicines Agency. For its part, Hungary has already received 40,000 doses of this vaccine.

The JT

The other subjects of the news