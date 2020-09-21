The hospital is once again on the front line in the fight against Covid-19. New restriction measures will be announced Monday for the third largest city in France. In Lyon, the incidence rate is four times higher than the “alert rating”.

“We are more than a thrill since our service has been almost full for 15 days. For the most part [les malades sont ] very old, tired, on oxygen “ indicates Christine Arcuset, manager of the establishment. She takes care of her team. By being on the bridge, she knows she can potentially be infected with the coronavirus : “I was tested last week because my nephew was positive. The paramedics don’t stop. We stop when there are symptoms that prevent us from working. Otherwise we work with a mask and we continue . “

Anne-Laure Raby, nurse, has just recovered from the spring crisis: “Looking back the first wave was quite a trying period, I was tired by this first experience. And for the second wave, I was a little surprised on my return from vacation to find an entirely Covid-19 sector. There, we are tired but we are still more armed because we know what to do. “ In intensive care, the impressions are the same, believes Jean-Christophe Richard, head of the intensive care unit: “The curve of the increase in the number of cases in intensive care here in September is strictly similar to that observed in March. “

What everyone dreads is happeningJean-Christophe Richard, head of the intensive care unitto franceinfo

“We have to consider reorganizing the hospital to adapt to that”, he explains. With 32 patients in intensive care this weekend for 139 beds, the hospitals of Lyon are not yet full. They can increase to 199 beds. The key is to make the decision at the right time according to General Manager Raymond le Moign. “This is what we did last March. Take a national decision to stop scheduled activity. This decision cannot be repeated. We have taken too many risks in terms of continuity of care for non-Covid-19 patients. “ The director is concerned: in just two weeks, the number of calls to the SAMU linked to the Coronavirus has quintupled in Lyon.