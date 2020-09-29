A Chinese vaccine in the hands of a nurse. Illustrative photo. (SILVIO AVILA / AFP)

Volunteers stand ready to catch the coronavirus to advance vaccine research. LONG One day sooner, an association of American and British researchers, claims to have already recruited online more than 38,000 volunteers from 166 countries. According to his calculations, saving a day in vaccine testing protocols would save 1,250 lives, a week 8,750. An emergency that justifies the risk, according to these scientists, while the Covid-19 has made more than a million deaths in the world.

Today we are entering phase three for five vaccine candidates. That is to say that we recruit thousands of volunteers to vaccinate them and then we wait for many months before seeing if there are any side effects and if the vaccine is effective when they encounter the virus “naturally”. This challenge makes it possible to have volunteers already recruited and forcing their encounter with the virus saves a lot of time. Then the researchers wait only a few more weeks to see the patients’ immune response.

This practice is already in use. First by society Hvivo who intends to implement it with British volunteers. It has already done so, in particular for influenza vaccines. But one of the fathers of vaccination, physicist Edward Jenner had also exposed his gardener’s 8-year-old son to a form of cowpox to test a treatment. In 1976, the Bethesda Center for Infectious Diseases in the United States inoculated cholera in volunteers. Their vaccine candidate at the time did not work, but the operation allowed them to learn more about the disease.

This is the whole dilemma. In Great Britain, the boss of the newspaper The Lancet, Richard Horton, believes that two conditions are missing to use this method: knowing the right dose of vaccine and having an effective treatment against the disease.

In France, if the CEO of Inserm Gilles Bloch did not seem to close the door yesterday on our antenna, the scientific council had already sent him an end of inadmissibility in a notice published in July. Even if we recruit young patients between 20 and 40 years old, in good health, they can still develop severe forms of the disease. This age group currently represents 5% of patients in intensive care in France. In addition, testing a vaccine on young subjects does not guarantee its effectiveness for people over 65, who are however the main victims of Covid-19.