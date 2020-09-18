Saliva tests consist of looking in the laboratory for the presence of genetic material of the coronavirus, from a saliva sample.

Saliva tests can be used to detect Covid-19 infections, but only in people with symptoms, according to an opinion from the High Authority of Health (HAS), issued Friday, September 18.

The HAS does not recommend these tests on people without symptoms, in whom “we would miss more than 75%” infections due to insufficient performance, said Professor Dominique Le Guludec, president of the College of the High Authority of Health (HAS), during an online press conference.

Saliva tests consist of looking in the laboratory for the presence of genetic material of the coronavirus, from a saliva sample. An easier, faster and less uncomfortable gesture than the reference swab sample taken from the nostrils, the PCR test.

The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced Thursday afternoon that the HAS would make “imminently” an opinion on the saliva tests, before a possible deployment of this alternative to the sampling in the nostrils. “We are now imminently awaiting the opinion of the Haute Autorité de santé to determine which audiences” could be concerned “and under what conditions these saliva tests could be carried out”, he said at a press conference on the epidemic situation in France.

Studies were launched this summer, including the Covisal study in Guyana, to check whether the virus is found in sufficient quantity in saliva for this type of test to be reliable.