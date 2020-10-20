As the health crisis grows, economic worries also persist. Payment terms, which had improved in recent years in France, have lengthened with the health crisis because of a very strong increase in those of SMEs, according to the latest study by ARC published Tuesday, October 20.

The average late payment rose from 10 to 13 days between 2019 and 2020, but that of SMEs jumped from 10.9 to 18.6 days, according to this annual survey carried out among 500 companies with more than 50 employees from 1 to September 18 by the Ifop institute for ARC. Lots of SMEs “have totally blocked the payment of their bills” since March, told AFP Denis Le Bossé, president of this firm specializing in debt collection which notes a “trend reversal”. Thanks to government guaranteed loans (PGE), many companies have “sufficient cash”, he says.

Invited by the ARC cabinet to react to this study, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire indicated that he would “bring together, sector by sector, the large companies that give orders” in order to make an objective inventory of the situation. “If it is necessary to set up mediators each time (…), we will do it”, like what has already been done in aeronautics, he added. To remedy a problem that threatens the survival of the most fragile companies, 84% of companies are in favor of the creation of a “payment terms” rating to know the behavior of their future partner, according to the study.

The Minister of the Economy said to himself “favorable” to this idea, which will have to “be dug, worked (…) when the period will be a little quieter”. Only one in five companies dares to claim the planned recovery costs in the event of late payment, most often “for fear of damaging the commercial relationship”. The large groups stand out, however, with an average late payment which dropped from 8.9 days last year to 8.1 days this year.

It is the payment terms of these groups vis-à-vis subcontracting SMEs that have been shortened by two days, while the delays between large companies have lengthened by more than three days.