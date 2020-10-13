A new Health Defense Council is being held Tuesday morning. The only hypothesis excluded, that of a general reconfinement.

The question of a possible night curfew in Paris, in the inner suburbs, or even in other metropolises, will be on the program of the Health Defense Council at the Elysee on Tuesday, October 13 morning, franceinfo learned from government sources.

>> Covid-19: follow live the latest information on the epidemic and its consequences.

The hypothesis of local re-containments or of limiting street gatherings to a few people, in an attempt to stem the coronavirus epidemic, will also be studied. The only hypothesis excluded, that of a general reconfinement.

The ministers on the front line have an appointment Tuesday evening in Matignon, to study the practical implementation of the measures that will be announced by Emmanuel Macron, in his interview on Wednesday at 8 p.m. “He wants to give life again with the virus and put an end to the giddiness of government communication”, assured a relative of the head of state.