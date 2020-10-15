Do the French always respect barrier gestures? While France is experiencing an upsurge in the Covid-19 epidemic, an Ifop study carried out for the soap brand Unbottled and published on Thursday, October 15, on the occasion of World Handwashing Day, shows a clear relaxation compliance with this hygiene rule since deconfinement. “The French are struggling to respect the instructions as scrupulously as at the time of confinement”, analysis François Klaus, director of the news department of Ifop.

“Since this summer, barrier gestures have not become natural gestures “, also advances the investigation. An observation that contrasts with the good adherence to respect for hygiene rules during confinement. Thus, the French are less likely than in spring to wash their hands systematically when returning home (63% in October, against 75% in July and 86% in March), before going to the table (65% in October against 81% in March) or after blowing your nose (37% in October against 56% in March).

In addition, they are less likely to cover themselves with an arm or a handkerchief when coughing (56% in October compared to 62% in July and 69% in March), to use disposable tissues (53% in October against 58% in July and 63% in March) or to always wash their hands after going to the toilet (77% in October compared to 81% in March). Finally, the proportion of people washing their hands after taking transport is down 10% compared to July but stable compared to March (70%). Data that can be explained according to the study by “the high level of concern that [les transports en commun] in terms of exposure to the virus “.

“The trend seems more towards relaxation than to a lasting anchoring of these good practices in the hygienic culture of the French.” Ifop

This drop is particularly visible among young people “already very resistant to the application of barrier gestures “, points to the report. In people aged 25 to 34, the systematic hand washing before going to the table is down 25 points compared to March. For young people under 25, this drop is 28%. By way of comparison, this practice has decreased by 11 points among those aged 35 to 49 since March and by 16 points among those aged 50 to 64.

However, this relaxation affects all categories of the population, including “good students”, estimates the study, like the women and the inhabitants of the agglomerations of province. LThe refusal to apply hygiene instructions also appears to be closely correlated with the refusal to wear masks, according to the study’s conclusions. For example, the proportion of people who always wash their hands when they return home is more than twice lower among the French wearing “rarely” a mask outside their home (30%) than among those who wear them systematically (79%).

* Study carried out online from Tuesday 6 to Wednesday 7 October, with a sample of 1,014 people representative of the population aged 18 and over residing in metropolitan France.