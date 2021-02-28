Like a last breath of air before a possible return to total confinement. While Nice and Dunkirk inaugurated their first days of territorialized confinement, a certain relaxation was noticeable elsewhere, this weekend. Crowded quays of the Seine in Paris, monster traffic jam on the road leading to the creeks of Marseille, overcrowded banks of the Garonne in Toulouse: we saw the same crowd scenes everywhere, against the backdrop of an announcement, Saturday, of a reinforcement checks by Prime Minister Jean Castex. The good weather is not the only cause. These outings also reflect the generalized fed up, after nearly a year of a crisis of which no one sees the end. According to the confidence barometer, published last week by Cevipof, 41% of French people experience weariness and 34% gloom, respectively 13 and 6 points more than in April 2020. “The crisis shows us to what extent the idea of ​​the complaining Frenchman who does not want to follow the rules is false, but when behaviors become irrational, it is because there are reasons behind to seek, and pandemic fatigue is one of the reasons ”, recently explained to France Info Abdel Boudoukha, professor of psychology at the University of Nantes.

The accumulation of bad figures on the epidemic front maintains this weariness. About twenty departments have an incidence rate of over 250 contaminations per 100,000 inhabitants. In Seine-Saint-Denis, Var, Moselle, Nord, Paris or even Val-de-Marne, it even reached 300. The positivity rate, namely the number of positive people out of all people tested, continues to progress, to 7.2% on Saturday against 6.1% a week earlier. This acceleration is due to the inexorable diffusion of variants, which are much more contagious than the original strain. By itself, the British variant now represents 53% of contaminations. Another alarming indicator, the number of hospitalizations remains at a high level: around 25,000, including 3,400 in intensive care, according to data published Saturday by Public Health France. However, services are already overwhelmed. “I spent my day trying to find beds for patients with Covid. More places in the services, more places in sheaves, all the structures we call are saturated … ” thus tweeted, on February 26, Nathan Peiffer-Smadja, infectious disease specialist at Bichat hospital. Caregivers are worried, while the government has decided to ignore the latest note from the Scientific Council, published at the end of January but made public only last week. She advocates “strict national confinement” to avoid a “Rapid and significant increase” of the disease, and warns against the probability that “the number of hospitalizations quickly exceeds that observed during the first wave of the pandemic”.

An eternal shortage of vaccines

“Do everything to avoid” a new national confinement: this is on the contrary the credo of the executive, recalled Saturday on Twitter by the Prime Minister. The government has chosen to prioritize economic imperatives, except “If the situation really gets worse”, explains in the Sunday newspaper Jérôme Salomon, Director General of Health. To avoid getting there, the executive intends to bet everything on its vaccination strategy, targeted at the most vulnerable, which it intends to accelerate with the arrival of new vaccines and new treatments. Its objective: to reduce mortality. Power, which hopes for an exit from the tunnel at “Spring”, wants ” win time “. It accompanies its vaccination campaign with a curfew at 6 p.m. throughout mainland France, potentially accompanied by territorialized confinements as in Nice and Dunkirk. The executive began on Saturday consultation with local elected officials with a view to the possible imposition, on March 6, of new restrictive measures in the 20 departments at risk.

But this government bet is far from convincing everyone. Starting with the Institut Pasteur. In a study published Wednesday, the latter says that vaccination will not be enough to avoid an increase in hospitalizations such as France experienced during the first wave. New restrictions will be needed: “We have approaches which work well against the historic virus, but which risk being insufficient against the British variant”, comments Simon Cauchemez, responsible for mathematical modeling of infectious diseases at the Institute. Another difficulty, the government’s strategy is currently facing the shortage of vaccines throughout the European Union.

Many local executives have been asking for new measures for several weeks … but not necessarily the same. Example in Île-de-France. After the press conference of the Prime Minister, Thursday, Emmanuel Grégoire, first deputy PS at the town hall of Paris, hastens to ask for a strict confinement of three weeks to put himself in “The prospect of reopening everything”. Before back-pedaling the next day. The socialist president of Seine-Saint-Denis, Stéphane Troussel, on the contrary wants to avoid a third confinement at all costs: “I don’t want us to rush headlong towards a radical solution, of which I know the economic and social damage, without having tried everything. “

All these hiccups only reinforce the mistrust and weariness of the French. Against this “pandemic fatigue”, the WHO recommends the exact opposite: transparency, consultation, clarity.