The feeling of anxiety is growing again at the start of autumn: 8 out of 10 French people say they are “worried” about the country’s overall health situation.

Opposed to a generalized reconfinement, the French are generally ready to accept new restrictions in connection with the Covid-19 but are divided on the closure of bars and restaurants, indicates a survey * Odoxa-Dentsu Consulting carried out for franceinfo and Le Figaro.

Still very critical of government action, 79% of respondents say they are “worried” about the overall health situation of the country. The French people questioned remain very broadly in favor of restrictive measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus epidemic: 70% approve of the obligation to wear a mask outdoors in cities and 61% support the closure of gymnasiums and multipurpose rooms in zones red. They are also a majority to approve the limitation of gatherings to 10 people (69% positive opinions) and confinement for 15 days in high alert zones (61%).

In contrast, three-quarters of those polled (74%) are opposed to the general reconfinement of the country, and two-thirds (62%) are opposed to the closure of schools and universities. The measure that divides the most is the closure of bars and restaurants in high alert zones: 50% of those questioned are for, 50% are against. Opponents of this closure are particularly present in the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region (68% negative opinions) where the measure is already applied (in the Aix-Marseille metropolis). The inhabitants of Ile-de-France are more favorable to these closures, with 57% positive opinions.

The government’s action in the face of the health crisis is still severely judged: for three quarters of the people questioned, it “does not make the right decisions at the right time” (75%), do not “don’t know where he’s going” (84%) and he “don’t tell the truth” to the French (76%). Only 46% of those polled believe that the executive has taken the measure of the seriousness of the crisis, 31% think that it “doing what it takes to equip hospitals and caregivers in the face of the epidemic”, these last two data are up slightly. Particularly marked among supporters of the National Rally, criticism is in the majority among supporters of all political stripes, except among supporters of LREM who are a minority to be skeptical.

Despite these criticisms, the French are much more optimistic about our collective ability to better cope with a new wave of the epidemic: 60% of respondents believe that our health services in town and in hospitals are better prepared to manage patients. reached, 78% believe that we are “better prepared” in terms of the number of masks, 57% are confident in our collective ability to “better respect distancing and barrier gestures”, 52% think we are better prepared for “test quickly” cases. On the other hand, the people questioned are a minority (46%) to think that we are better prepared in terms of “resuscitation beds available”.

Overall, the French do not think the government is better prepared for “act and communicate quickly” (58% negative opinions) or for “consult well with local elected officials” (68%). According to this survey, the feeling of worry is growing again at the start of autumn: 8 out of 10 French people (79%) say they are “worried” for the overall health situation of the country. This anxiety is particularly visible in regions where the virus circulates a lot, 63% of the inhabitants of Île-de-France say they are affected.

Nationally, 71% of people questioned are worried about the health of their loved ones, while only 53% say they are worried about their own health. This anxiety is much more marked among those over 65, who are 70% worried about their own health. Overall, this worrying phenomenon is slightly lower than that observed during the spring containment.

*This Odoxa-Dentsu Consulting survey was carried out with a sample of 1,003 French people representative of the population, interviewed online on September 30 and October 1, 2020.