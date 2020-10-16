Friday from midnight, night confinement will begin in Ile-de-France and in the eight major cities concerned. A curfew that two out of three French people approve of according to our latest Odoxa survey for franceinfo. Nine out of ten French people say they will respect it. On the other hand, the performance of the Head of State did not improve his image: six out of ten French people were not convinced by the words of Emmanuel Macron. 59% of people who watched him felt that he didn’t know where he was going, 66% that he was not reassuring and 53% that he was not telling the truth.

While the curfew will be imposed for at least four weeks, the management of the health crisis worries the French: 57% of them no longer trust the president for the future, that is to say for protect them both in terms of health and economics.