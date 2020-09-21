The learned society anticipates a potential risk of saturation in hospitals, due to the epidemic resumption of Covid-19 and cases of influenza. The situation should not be made worse by the “incapacity of sick caregivers”.

“It is urgent to make vaccination against influenza compulsory for all nursing staff”, recommends again the National Academy of Medicine, Monday, September 21, while the Covid-19 epidemic resumes in France. “The current evolution of epidemiological indicators raises concerns about the persistence of circulation of Sars-CoV-2 in an epidemic mode until next spring”, she emphasizes in a press release.

In this context, “the risk of saturation of hospital services by the addition of cases of severe influenza to cases of Covid-19, aggravated by the incapacity of sick caregivers, cannot be incurred”. This vaccine is highly recommended for caregivers, but it is not mandatory. The proportion of these professionals getting vaccinated “remains insufficient”, judges the public authorities’ council.

During the 2018-2019 season, it was estimated at 35% in health establishments (67% for doctors, 48% for midwives, 36% for nurses and 21% for nursing assistants) and 32% in nursing homes (75% for doctors, 43% for nurses, 27% for nursing assistants and 34% for other paramedics), according to Public Health France.

“Due to their occupational exposure, the risk of influenza infection is higher in caregivers than in the general population”, recalls the Academy of Medicine. “They are often implicated as a probable source of contamination in epidemics of nosocomial influenza, knowing that 50 to 80% of them continue to work when they are infected.”

“It is an ethical responsibility to protect the patients in their care”, she judges. “Consequently, the National Academy of Medicine considers it urgent to make vaccination against influenza compulsory” for all nursing staff working in the public or liberal sector, in health establishments and in nursing homes, as well as for carers for the elderly.

Questioned on this subject, on the sidelines of a visit to Mantes-la-Jolie (Yvelines), the Minister of Health Olivier Véran did not wish to answer this question, by referring a possible decision to the vaccination campaign, which will be launched during the month of October.