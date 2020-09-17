Some Franco-foreign couples have been separated for more than six months, without the possibility of bringing their partner to France, for lack of administrative recognition of their relationship.

Binational couples soon reunited after months of separation. The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs announced, Thursday, September 17, the imminent implementation of the first “laissez-passer” aimed at allowing reunions for Franco-foreign couples separated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is a procedure that was put in place at the beginning of August. It is not satisfactory because it is too slow and has not made it possible to respond to these problems”, recognized Thursday on France Inter the new Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune.

I hope that at the end of the week, the beginning of next week, we will have the first passes.Clement Beauneon France Inter

This derogatory procedure concerns unmarried Franco-foreign couples who have not had a partnership and who have not had their cohabitation recognized. They have been warning about their fate since the beginning of summer. On August 8, a first derogatory procedure was announced by the Secretary of State for Tourism, Jean-Baptise Lemoyne. But judged “too complicated”, it had never been able to be set up within the consular network.

An international campaign, called “Love is not tourism”, was launched in June on social networks by these couples. One of his representatives in France, Fabien Lefebvre, has not been able to see his partner stranded in Iran since February. He said to himself “scalded” by the absence of dialogue, for several weeks, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In this context, and with a situation still as desperate for couples and separated families, despite the words of Mr. Beaune, the collective remains awaiting acts.Fabien Lefevreto AFP

Some Franco-foreign couples have been separated for more than six months, without the possibility of bringing their partner to France, for lack of administrative recognition of their relationship. The process is delicate, because it is a question of establishing the reality of these romantic relationships at a distance in view of a “laissez-passer”, for a temporary entry into France.

Concretely, it will be a question of proving “the existence of common activities over time, or even proof of previous stays in France, provided by invoices, plane tickets, etc.”, told AFP a source at the Quai d’Orsay.