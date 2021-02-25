Despite the deterioration of the health situation, the government has given itself a week of reflection. In the 20 departments which “Cause concern because they accumulate unfavorable indicators”, in particular because of the diffusion of the variants, the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, promised “Enhanced surveillance” and consultation with local elected officials, with a view to developing appropriate responses. These are Île-de-France, Hauts-de-France, part of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, Rhône, Drôme, Meurthe-et-Moselle, the Moselle, and the Eure-et-Loir. “We will take stock at the end of these consultations next week and, if and only if the situation continues to deteriorate, we will take reinforced measures which will come into force from the weekend of March 6”, he indicated. These measures should be similar to those already taken in the Nice region and in the city of Dunkirk: containment at weekends, in addition to the curfew at 6 p.m.

Vaccinate the most vulnerable

“The territorialized approach is not bad because it makes it possible to maintain activity in places that do not necessarily need to be re-defined”, explains François Bricaire, former head of the infectious diseases department at the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital (Paris). But for the infectious disease specialist, the confinements on weekends still fall within the “Half-measure”. “We can try to slow down the variants, but we will not prevent them from circulating”, he believes. “These discussions around possible containment measures make it possible not to address the questions of the number of beds in hospitals and the lack of vaccines”, annoyed for his part Christophe Prudhomme, emergency doctor at the Avicenne hospital in Bobigny (Seine-Saint-Denis) and CGT health activist. “The epidemic will last. There are two ways we can get out of this: increase the number of hospital beds and massively vaccinate ”, he adds. “In the Seine-Saint-Denis department, we have a total of 100 resuscitation beds and they are occupied by 100 Covid patients. One year after the start of this pandemic we are still there, it is not serious ”, deplores the emergency physician.

Claiming a territorialized approach, the government rejected the idea of ​​generalized reconfinement. “Containment is a lever that we must use. When we cannot do otherwise, we must do it wisely, at the right time ”, said Jean Castex. “It is about saving time, because, during this time, we have been able to make progress on vaccination, our economy has not collapsed, our children have been able to go to school”, justified the Prime Minister. According to the government, already 80% of nursing home residents have been vaccinated and, “By the end of March, two thirds of those over 75 will be vaccinated”. The government justified its choice to vaccinate the most vulnerable, stressing that it was observed that the age of hospitalized patients had dropped from six to seven years.

“The territorialized approach is a good thing, but not only on containment measures but on the whole strategy”, exhibits Christophe Prudhomme. “Couldn’t we in less affected regions, for example, temporarily imagine suspending vaccination to postpone doses to areas where the epidemic is flaring? “ wonders the one who also calls to launch “A more massive manufacture of vaccines by issuing compulsory licenses and requisitioning means of production”.

The government has made no secret of the fact that it was banking on scientific progress to get out of the crisis. “We’ll see the end of it. We can set the course for the spring. By then, the most vulnerable population will have been vaccinated ”, promised Jean Castex. On this front, the good news has multiplied. A new study on the Pfizer vaccine has shown “80% protection against serious forms of hospitalization and death”, detailed Dr. Alain Fischer, “Mr. Vaccine” of the government. AstraZeneca, which had not been tested on the elderly, appears to be effective in those over 65, according to the results of vaccination on 400,000 Scottish patients. Its side effects appear to be temporary and mild. Finally, two types of treatment making it possible to alleviate the severe forms are being developed and could begin to be administered fairly quickly.