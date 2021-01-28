The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) plans to address as a priority the questions raised by the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of respect for human rights and democracy, its president said Thursday, January 28. Robert Spano. “The global pandemic has raised and will continue to raise a number of human rights issues”, said the Icelandic judge during a press conference on the annual assessment of the court.

These problems arise “while member states have the difficult task of responding to the pandemic while respecting human rights, democracy and the rule of law”. “We are determined to deal with pandemic business expeditiously”, insisted the President of the ECHR, considering that it would not “not acceptable for the Court to take too long to give answers on overarching questions like this”.

At the head of the judicial institution of the Council of Europe since May, Robert Spano said that the Court had received since the start of the pandemic “around 300 requests for provisional measures”. The President of the Court also clarified that “nine cases”, concerning for example the ban on demonstrations, were also communicated but are still “in the preliminary phase”.