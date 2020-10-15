Michel Sarran, starred chef of a restaurant in Toulouse, juror of the Top chef show, estimated Thursday, October 15 on franceinfo that the establishment of a curfew “is the final blow” for restaurateurs. The Head of State announced Wednesday, October 14 that a curfew will be established from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Saturday, October 17 in Île-de-France and in eight other metropolises to slow down coronavirus contamination.

“It’s catastrophic. There is no other word. Anger, incomprehension. And then, frankly, a big fear. Already, we had one knee on the ground. I think that for once. , it’s the final blow “, he reacted. “If the government does not take and does not assure us the total support of our expenses. We’re dead. I’m telling you, we’re dead “, he added. For the moment, Emmanuel Macron has announced that “partial unemployment at 100% for the employer will be reactivated for all these sectors affected by the curfew (restaurants, cinema, tourism …)”.

“We have the impression of being once again stigmatized. How to understand that only restaurants, bars and everything related to events are closed while life, moreover, continues all day ? “, pointed out Michel Sarran.