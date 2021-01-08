The health situation is critical in the United Kingdom, hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic. Friday January 8, London was placed in “major incident”, a kind of state of emergency. “This will help unlock more resources, especially for hospitals. And the need is urgent here in London: one in 30 people is currently affected by the coronavirus, and up to one in 20 in some neighborhoods“, reports Matthieu Boisseau, journalist France Televisions, in duplex from the capital of the United Kingdom.

“Hospitals receive 35% more patients than during the peak of the first wave. And the whole of the United Kingdom is hit by this epidemic, which is now out of control. The figures tonight are terrible: 68,000 new cases and more than 1,300 deaths, a sad new record. The UK is now re-confined, after already tough measures. Its vaccination campaign is one of the most advanced in the world and yet, nothing is currently slowing down this new variant of the coronavirus“, concludes Matthieu Boisseau.