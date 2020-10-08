On Wednesday October 7, a new record was set in France of 18,746 additional Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. “The pandemic is spreading over the territory affecting new agglomerations. The virus is rampant in Lille (Nord), Lyon (Rhône), Saint-Etienne (Loire), Grenoble (Isère), Montpellier (Hérault) and Toulouse (Haute-Garonne) where new restrictions could be introduced and where outbreaks of contamination are exponential. There are 1,267 clusters, including 96 in just 24 hours“, explains journalist Sandrine Aramon on the 12/13 set.

Do we have any idea of ​​where the new clusters are located? “Excluding nursing homes, companies lead the way, which represent 704 clusters, they are ahead of universities and schools, 551. In third place comes health establishments with 312 homes almost tied. with public or private gatherings. At the bottom of the ranking there are nurseries with 56 homes and transport with 36 clusters“, continues the journalist.

