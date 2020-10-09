Forced to go to work, living in cramped housing in densely populated areas, so-called essential professions were the most affected.

The Covid-19 epidemic has accentuated social inequalities in France, confirms Friday, October 9 a major survey of Inserm (the National Institute of Health and Medical Research) conducted among 13,000 people from April and that Franceinfo was able to consult.

The virus first strikes the most poorly housed and the most vulnerable. People who live in cramped or overcrowded housing are 2.5 times more likely to have contracted Covid-19, this study indicates. “There are structural factors that explain exposure to the virus, in particular the cramped housing and the density of the municipality of residence “ explains sociologist Nathalie Bajos, research director at Inserm, guest of franceinfo on Friday, October 9. She demonstrates “a cumulative effect of inequalities”.

More than one in 10 people have experienced confinement in a small space. This concerned 20% of the so-called essential professions during this period, cleaning staff, home help, construction workers or cashiers. Still according to the Inserm survey, most people who live in overcrowded housing also live in very dense cities, which increases the risk of being contaminated.

As for teleworking, it was applied in a very differentiated manner: while 50% of managers practiced it full time, 70% of professions considered essential continued to go to their place of work. “PIn confinement, we have one in two executives who worked exclusively at home even though it only concerned 1% of the working class “, recalls Nathalie Bajos in particular.

Finally, young people and working-class groups, already fragile before the health crisis, were more affected by partial or technical unemployment, often with a loss of income since the State only covered 84% of the salary.

“First generation immigrants of non-European origin are much more affected than others,” notes the director of research at Inserm. Nathalie Bajos emphasizes that “This overexposure of immigrants is linked to their living conditions, that is to say that when we analyze, when we take into account the fact that these populations work more in certain sectors, that they live more in overcrowded housing, more often in certain very dense towns, there are no longer any significant effects linked to having this characteristic “.

People over 65 are not the most affected

If when you are older, you actually have a much higher risk of developing a serious form of the coronavirus, the Inserm investigation shows that those over 65 are not the most affected by the disease. “It’s the 30-50 age group” which is most affected according to the director of the institute. This is not however linked to the fact that this age group respects barrier gestures less, “but it is really the effects of living conditions that account for this overexposure”. “Structural factors such as living conditions are absolutely major”, concludes Nathalie Bajos.