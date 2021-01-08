While critics remain sharp on the slowness of the vaccine campaign, the government tried to reassure the French on Thursday in the face of the emerging epidemic resumption. Not easy, when two clusters of the new English variant were identified in Brittany and Île-de-France…

1. The virus still active, possible hardening next week

The epidemic situation “Did not return to normal”, noted Jean Castex, recalling that the daily number of contaminations was around 15,000 cases per day, “That’s three times more than 5,000” set by Emmanuel Macron on November 24. And this is counting without the possible consequences of the holidays, the effects of which will be observed ” next week “. Another reason “Worry”: the English and South African variants of the virus. The mutation observed in South Africa is “Still little known”, explained Olivier Véran, indicating that three cases had been identified in France. On the English variant, the minister assured that he was “Considered more contagious” , especially “In children”, but without causing more serious forms in infected persons. “19 cases” have been identified on the territory, but we will “Discover more”, warned the minister.

To curb its circulation, Olivier Véran indicated that a “Increased surveillance” would be implemented in schools and that each “Questionable PCR test” would be sequenced in the laboratory. Jean Castex announced “ improvements “concerning the “test-trace-isolate” strategy. From January 10, in case of infection or suspicious contact, “It will be enough to register on the site of the health insurance to obtain an immediate work stoppage, compensated without day of waiting” , he detailed . Finally, the curfew from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. is maintained at least until January 20. Ten departments, especially in the east of the country, could fall under a curfew from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., as is currently the case for fifteen others. “I cannot exclude that we have to take additional national measures in the coming days”, also warned Jean Castex.

2. Culture, restaurants, skiing … the reopening is fading away

They were planning to get a little “visibility” on their future. The sectors of culture, sport, leisure as well as winter tourism, restaurants and bars have plunged into obscurity. Forgotten the possibilities of reopening evoked without conviction by the government in December. The closures will continue as long as the health situation requires. The only small light in this dark future: a new date of “Review”has been set for most of these areas for January 20. The appointment is not encouraging since it is at this time that the statistics will reveal whether the end of year holidays have left a heavy health bill. The ski resorts will then know if they have a chance to start their ski lifts, during the next school holidays which begin on February 6. The same hazy horizon set at the beginning of February for museums, cinemas, theaters, performance halls, sports and leisure facilities. As for bars and restaurants, no reopening before “At least mid-February” , says Castex.

3. Vaccination of over 75s from January 18

Finally, the government confirmed its desire to ” go faster “ on the vaccination campaign, “Main source of hope” against the pandemic . “Yes, we started more slowly than in other countries”,recognized Jean Castex, but it was for “Respect the principles chosen by the High Authority for Health”. These principles, such as the priority given to the most vulnerable (nursing home residents or vulnerable people), are maintained. The government also retains the goal of having injected one million doses by the end of January. To do this, however, it will make it possible to postpone the second injection until “Six weeks after the premiere”, instead of three according to laboratory recommendations. The schedule will also be accelerated and the vaccination offered in January to caregivers over 50, home helpers or firefighters. “People over 75 will be able to be vaccinated from January 18”, also announced Jean Castex. And this in dedicated centers, which should be around “600 at the end of the month”. It will be necessary to make an appointment, by phone or on the Internet, from January 14, to obtain a niche in future centers. “We should receive 78 million doses by the summer of five different vaccines, including those from Pfizer and Moderna, hoping that the other three will be validated by then” , explained Oliver Véran, who said he was aware of“Legitimate impatience”the French.