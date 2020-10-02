Elior is one of the three major players in this market in France, along with its compatriot Sodexo and the British company Compass.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the development of teleworking and emptied canteens. Faced with this upheaval, Elior, one of the three major players in collective catering in France (with his compatriot Sodexo and the British company Compass) announced Thursday, October 1 a plan to cut some 1,900 jobs in France.

“This reorganization would provide for the elimination of 1,888 jobs, spread over 1,260 corporate catering establishments operated by Elior Entreprises and Arpège, across the country”, wrote the group in a press release. Elior will attempt to “propose a reclassification to the employees concerned” towards its other activities in France, and estimates “to more than 1,000 the number of positions potentially available in the coming year”, specifies Frédéric Galliath, general manager of the business activity within Elior France, quoted by the press release.

“The company will now engage in a process of consultation and exchange with [ses] social partners to limit as much as possible the impact of this project on employment “, he said.

In total, 9,500 employees work in company catering in France within Elior Entreprises and Arpège, which is the high-end segment of this activity. Among its clients are a number of large groups having their head office in the business district of La Défense, whose daily office staff has shrunk.

In July, he announced that he had lost around three billion euros in turnover over the first nine months of his 2019/2020 financial year, from October to June.

In addition to these job cuts, Elior “plans to use a long-term partial activity system at the sites “, especially those of large size, specifies the group. The announced restructuring plan is “calibrated on a 20% drop in activity”, which the group expects after the health crisis.