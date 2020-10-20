“The dynamics of the epidemic in hospitals are very directly linked to our individual behavior”, estimates Aurélien Rousseau, director general of the ARS of Île-de-France, guest of franceinfo on Tuesday, October 20. Tuesday morning, there were nearly 670 coronavirus patients in the resuscitation services of Île-de-France, there were 140 fewer last Friday. According to Aurélien Rousseau, “that means that we have reached 60% of the region’s initial resuscitation capacities, which are 1,200 beds”, occupied by Covid patients. “Today we have almost 55 admissions per day in intensive care, that’s 20 more than last week.”

This alarming situation in hospitals is only the reflection of the epidemic progression in the population, with a few weeks delay, according to Aurélien Rousseau: “There is a very high risk that at the end of October we will be around 90% of our resuscitation capacities occupied. This means that we will have to go even further in deprogramming” operations, he predicted.

“We hope to see the first effects of the curfew next week. But beyond the curfew I have the feeling that we have all lowered our guard. However, today it is certain that the dynamic of the epidemic in hospitals is very directly linked to our individual behavior. We must continue to apply barrier gestures, even if it is hard, we must continue “, he calls.