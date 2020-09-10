On average, the creation of a new vaccine takes between 7 and 10 years. In the case of Covid 19, researchers around the world are trying the feat: reduce this duration to just one or two years. If they succeeded it would be a first in the world of health. During the first phase, the observatory phase, it is a question of dissecting the activity of the virus, and of seeking how to create an immune response in the organism.

Once the vaccine is developed, the development phase begins. These clinical trials traditionally last around six years, with animal testing first and then with a small panel of human volunteers. It is then a question of testing the tolerance to the vaccine on a group of about 80 people, then new tests are carried out on hundreds and finally thousands of guinea pigs, in order to determine the ideal dosage and the absence of effects. secondary. Then comes the registration phase: the laboratory then requests a marketing of the vaccine. Estimates are at best, for the case of the Covid-19 vaccine, for availability for sale around next spring.

