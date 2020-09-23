The Covid-19 has killed more than 200,000 people in the country, by far the most affected by this pandemic. Democrats cite a “historic national tragedy”.

Six weeks before the presidential election, the United States recorded its 200,000th death attributed to Covid-19 on Tuesday, September 22, according to Johns Hopkins University. The benchmark toll from the Baltimore-based university showed 200,182 deaths on Tuesday noon, out of nearly 6.9 million cases in the country, the hardest hit in the world. The “Covid will be the third leading cause of death this year in the United States, more than accidents, strokes and Alzheimer’s”, tweeted Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC).

It’s a “historic national tragedy”, lamented the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, accusing Donald Trump of negligence. “It hardly affects anyone”, for his part affirmed the American president Monday evening in an electoral rally for the ballot of November 3. “It affects the elderly, those with heart problems and others”, he blurted out, without a word of compassion for these deaths.

Only cancers and cardiovascular disease are expected to kill more than Covid-19 this year in the country. Even if the real toll of the virus is underestimated due to the lack of tests at the start of the pandemic. Over the past seven days, around 5,300 people have died from the virus in the United States, compared to some 2,000 in the European Union, according to data compiled by AFP from official sources. Reported to the population, the coronavirus kills four times more each day in America than in Europe.

“We will distribute a vaccine, we will defeat the virus, we will end the pandemic and we will enter a new and unprecedented era of prosperity, cooperation and peace.”Donald Trump said in a message to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. “America has paid a higher price than any other country in the world”, Joe Biden, his Democratic opponent for the White House, said on Monday, still deploring his “lies” and his “incompetence”.