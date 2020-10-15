“We are practically closed, because the curfew at 9 p.m. is a decision to close”, regrets Wednesday October 14 on franceinfo Bertrand Thamin, co-director of the Théâtre Montparnasse and president of the National Union of Private Theater, after the announcements of Emmanuel Macron, and in particular the establishment of a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in eight metropolitan areas and Île-de-France from Saturday.

“We will in as many cases as possible, when possible, try to bring the curtain up to 7pm, but it will be very complicated to set up”, slips the co-director of the Théâtre Montparnasse. “It’s not always possible, continues Bertrand Thamin, because in some theaters there is a double schedule, there are shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., and so it’s difficult to bring the 9 p.m. show forward by two hours because the slot is already taken.”

“Sometimes there are pieces that last more than two hours, that’s a real problem”, he advances before predicting that “some will have no other solution than to take a break”.

Bertrand Thamin denounces “inconsistencies” : “we are closing the theaters, undoubtedly one of the most secure places in France.” The co-director of the Théâtre Montparnasse explains: “There is not a spectator who comes home without disinfecting his hands, without wearing a mask, etc. There was absolutely no risk in going to cinemas, theaters or opera houses. The best proof, c is that, to my knowledge, there has never been the slightest cluster in these places “, assures Bertrand Thamin.