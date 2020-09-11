This is one of the measures considered by the members of the Scientific Council to limit the spread of the coronavirus in France. But the social bubble is not unanimous among experts, especially in Belgium where it has been applied for several months.

What if reducing your social life made it possible to fight effectively against the Covid-19 epidemic? As England prepares to ban gatherings of more than six people, including at home, this strategy is sobering in France. Bruno Lina, virologist member of the Scientific Council, assured at the microphone of franceinfo Thursday, September 10 that “this is one of the items on the table “. Here are four things to know about what is called the “social bubble”.

Meetings limited to a few people

The concept is simple: each household must choose a limited number of people with whom it will have close contact. No other interaction outside of this bubble is allowed. The list of people is the same for all household members. We must therefore give up family reunions at 40 or aperitifs at 15 on the terrace. However, any interactions in the workplace are always possible, provided physical distancing and barrier gestures are respected.

This solution to fight against the coronavirus is highlighted in a Belgian study (not validated by the scientific community), published on July 6 on the medRxiv website. She claims that domestic bubbles “have the potential to reduce the number of hospital admissions for Covid-19 cases by almost 90%”.

In addition, the study notes that it is not necessary to close schools, knowing that “children have a lower level of sensitivity and less risk of contracting” the Covid-19. Such a measure would not “relatively little impact” on the epidemic.

A strategy applied in Belgium

Belgium experienced the social bubble as early as May. During the deconfinement, the authorities thus decreed that each family could accommodate four people At her place. This number gradually grew, reaching 15 people in July. But the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the country forced the Prime Minister, Sophie Wilmès, to reduce this bubble again on July 29, this time to five individuals.

Important change from this Wednesday, we have to adjust our social contacts for the next 4 weeks. What is possible? Some answers. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/WUjqt2X0Oz – Sophie Wilmès (@Sophie_Wilmes) July 29, 2020

If this limitation were initially to remain in force until the end of August, Sophie Wilmès finally extended it until at least September 30, as indicated in the RTBF. “The measures put in place in August appear to be effective. Transmission has now started to decrease, explained the Prime Minister. But the virus is still circulating. No measure can completely remove it. “ Gatherings of less than ten people are allowed outside the bubble, but respecting the rules of physical distancing. In the domestic bubble, such a precaution does not apply.

Rules that divide Belgians

Has this policy been effective? For the Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst, interviewed by the RTBF mid-August, there is no doubt: “It worked ! It made the first wave decrease and it is in the process of [faire] decrease the second. ” The scientist added while he was “too early to expand the social bubble. We can consider a widening as soon as the curve is decreasing sharply. The decrease is small at the moment. It’s encouraging, but we’re not there “.

According to epidemiological report of September 10, the number of new cases of infections in Belgium increased by 15% in one week, and hospital admissions by 23%. But at the end of August, these numbers were down (14% decrease in infections and 39% in hospitalizations).

In addition, the policy of the social bubble is not unanimous among the population. Sophie Wilmès recognizes this: “For it to work, you have to follow the rule. One study showed the lack of adherence. One of the reasons is weariness. We are thirsty for sharing and for freedom (…). Avoiding close contact, which is increasing, remains a priority in relation to what is known about the transmission of the virus. We have to think about another way of seeing people. I too, who am a very tactile person, suffer from it but we have to adapt. “

“Maintaining this bubble at five is not sustainable over time. People need to resume their social life as much as possible“, maintains the epidemiologist Yves Coppieters, also questioned by the RTBF. For him, it is better “remove” this social bubble, and rather insist on barrier gestures, as well as on wearing a mask. “Of course, the idea was good at first, he continues. But that only makes sense when the epidemic is expanding. However, the virus circulates little. “

For the newspaper The evening, according to reported comments by International mail, this is “a model designed for couples with children living under the same roof: a family visits another family”. But this example, “systematically cited” by the authorities, “represents only 37% of Belgian households”. Another reservation that could burst the bubble: “It is not applicable, it is not applied and it is not controllable. So, it is by definition a measure which is useless, except to annoy everyone”, deplores Jean-Luc Gala, head of clinic, to RTBF.

The solution does not convince everyone in France

“The government is going to have to make difficult decisions”, estimated Wednesday Jean-François Delfraissy. The Scientific Council, of which he is the president, made public the same day a new opinion (PDF) on the management of the Covid-19 epidemic in France. Faced with the increase in cases, he recommends, among other things, reducing the period of isolation to encourage the population to follow it.

The social bubble is therefore another avenue. Bruno Lina judged “interesting” the approach of the English of interesting. “There is no magic number, but it is clear that when you have a group of 70 people, you are ten times more likely to meet someone who is sick than if you have a group of seven, he explains. So, it is a question of effectively defining these kinds of social bubbles which allow us to continue to have contacts, to see people, to go to restaurants, to entertain, but avoiding excessive mixing “. However, he concedes that“it is important to continue to maintain social life”.

The epidemiologist Martin Blachier is more reserved. “The measure of not being more than four, five or six at the same time is much more restrictive than wearing a mask”, he said on Franceinfo on September 9, in reaction to England’s announcement to limit gatherings to six people. “I think that in the medium or long term, the mask is much more playable and tenable than limiting social relationships to this point, which leads to a total overhaul of all our relationships with each other. It is not very far from confinement. The mask is particularly interesting because once it has been accepted and we have become used to it, it allows for a life that is almost normal. “