Josette Borel-Lincertin, president of the departmental council of Guadeloupe, says on franceinfo to have proposed a temporary nighttime curfew “when the numbers started to soar”, in order to limit private gatherings.

Like Aix and Marseille, Guadeloupe is in the maximum alert zone. Bars and restaurants must close to try to control the coronavirus outbreak. “The total closure of restaurants and bars, during the day and in the evening, does not seem to me to be an effective response”, explains Saturday, September 26 on franceinfo Josette Borel-Lincertin, president of the departmental council of Guadeloupe.

franceinfo: Do ​​you consider these measures disproportionate?

Josette Borel-Lincertin: The government has placed Guadeloupe on high alert, it was the right decision. With over 1,000 cases per week and a 20% positivity rate, the numbers are alarming. Our hospital is not yet up to the challenges of the moment. We have requested and obtained additional resuscitation beds, but it takes staff to make them work. And that’s why we welcomed military doctors this weekend. But where we have the most difficulty following the government is in the restrictive measures. We all know that most of the contamination takes place in the private sphere in family or friendly reunions. However, the measures taken affect this private sphere only marginally. In other words, we know where the problem is but we don’t really answer it.

What measures would you have recommended?

The total closure of restaurants and bars during the day and in the evening does not seem to me to be an effective response. We are weakening a little more these establishments already heavily affected during the period. For my part, a fortnight ago, when the numbers started to soar, I proposed a temporary nighttime curfew. It is a very restrictive measure, but it would have been more coherent and more effective. Why ? First, to limit the many accidents that send patients to the CHU in the middle of the night that we could have avoided, but also because if you can no longer move after 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., this greatly limits family or friendly gatherings.

Should we restrict family gatherings even further?

Restrict them how? We have wasted too much time. We have lost 15 days when we know that the measures taken today will only have real effects in two or three weeks. I think that by closing the restaurants at 10 p.m., people would be home by 11 p.m. We would have the festive moments we need and we limit the pressure that we put on the nursing staff, who already have difficulty welcoming all of the Covid patients who have difficulty in being able to respond to emergencies.