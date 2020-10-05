He predicts an “economic catastrophe”.

Paris and the municipalities of the inner suburbs spend Monday, October 5, in a state of maximum alert to Covid-19. The mayor of the capital and the elected officials concerned must provide details on the health restrictions that will come into force on Tuesday. We already know that bars and cafes will have to close for at least two weeks. Marcel Bénézet, the president of the cafes, bars and brasseries branch of the National Group of Independents of the Hotel and Restaurant Industry (GNI) was the guest of franceinfo on Sunday evening. “It’s a great sadness”, he reacted, “it’s going to be an economic disaster”.

I’m afraid that economically and psychologically the damage will be much greater than the coronavirus.Marcel Bénézet, president of the GNI cafes, bars and brasseries branchto franceinfo

He claims to meet “many business leaders today who are on painkillers, they take antidepressants”.

The GNI executive regrets the endangerment “of our French sociability”. He fears that young people, who will no longer be able to meet in bars, will find themselves “in cramped apartments, with alcoholic bottles” and without any control or sanitary protocol.

On the other hand, restaurants will be able to reopen on Tuesday in Marseille, which had not been the case for a week. “with a certainly restricted mode”, specifies Marcel Bénézet.

In Paris and in the inner suburbs, restaurants will also be able to remain open but with a tough health protocol. What makes Laurent Fréchet, president of the catering branch of this same group, fear, “the death of a number of establishments”. Sunday evening on franceinfo, he cited the example of New York “where bars and restaurants have never closed. But they have had such strict health protocols, open only on the terrace at first and then to a third of their capacity, that a good number of establishments in New York have permanently closed their doors “.