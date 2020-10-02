The Chinese take advantage of the “golden week” to visit the city of Nanchang (October 02, 2020). (WAN XIANG / XINHUA)

In China this is called Golden Week, the “golden week”, a week of vacation, structured around the festivities of the national day of October 1st. A week of “real” break, during which the Chinese go on vacation, but are also invited to consume as much as possible. As the New York Times explains, Golden Week is in a way the annual barometer of the state of the Chinese economy.

And this barometer is changing to good weather. During this week, tourism professionals in China estimate that more than half a billion trips should be made. 97 million trips, if only for the first day, were recorded. But this year, while these holidays are usually the time when the Chinese who can afford it rush abroad, the pandemic has passed there: travel outside the country is very limited and the Chinese are traveling. now at home.

The Forbidden City, which has lowered its admission gauge by 25%, is taken by storm. And we even travel to Wuhan, the original source of the virus whose panoramic tower has become one of the most visited monuments in the country. We consume on the spot. We buy local. This beginning of “Golden Week”, explains the New York Times, proves one thing: the capacity for rapid recovery of the Chinese economy. Despite weak exports, a major engine of growth, the Chinese economy as a whole recorded its first expansion in two quarters between April and June. This is partly due to a rebound in production and consumer spending, up 3.2% from the previous year.

The virus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease has sickened more than 85,000 people in mainland China and killed more than 4,600. The increase in new infections is said to have peaked in the country at the end of February. Do the Chinese have the feeling that the epidemic is behind them? Individually, hard to say. But this is what the Chinese authorities intend to show.

Since August 15, China boasts of not having officially recorded any endogenous contamination. The ten cases just listed are all imported cases. China still prohibits foreigners from entering its territory, with a few exceptions such as residents, who are subject to extremely restrictive isolation. But in the country, health standards have started to relax. In Beijing, for example, wearing a mask is no longer compulsory everywhere.

After being singled out for its very severe containment strategy and then its relatively rapid deconfinement with resumption of work from February-March, China intends to show that it has had the winning strategy. And in the context, fueled by the fierce economic and political war it maintains with the United States, the announcement that night of Donald Trump’s contamination with Covid-19 is an unexpected gift for Beijing, which will obviously know the exploit politically.