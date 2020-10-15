“I felt a fairly honest president, fairly lucid about the situation”, analyzed Thursday, October 15 on franceinfo Arnaud Chiche, anesthesiologist and resuscitator and founder of the collective Health in danger, the day after the interview with Emmanuel Macron. He has “found a president who was facing reality”. “But I would have liked to have heard Act 2: ‘I will no longer leave caregivers suffering in this way and I will no longer let a hospital suffer’ “, added Arnaud Chiche. “The caregivers are tired, there are fewer of us than in March. And the hospital is not ready”, he recalled. For him, “the government must make the health professions sexy”.

franceinfo: Our caregivers are tired, but we have learned from the first wave “, Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday, October 14. Is this the case in the hospital?

Arnaud Chiche: The caregivers are tired, I’m happy to hear that. It is indeed the first member of the executive that I hear to pose a serious diagnosis. Yes, the caregivers are tired. Yes, there are fewer of us than in March. That’s right, he said it. And yes, the hospital is not ready. Since March, there are people who have been damaged. There are some who have changed jobs. Resuscitation teams are struggling to keep the same number of beds. The Ségur has absolutely not given you desire. The stake for Ségur this summer, even if we know that the measures take time to arrive, it would have been to be an incentive. If the Segur had been powerful, I think we could have created a small wave of caregivers towards the hospital.

None of the measures of the health sector are visible today in the hospital?

How do you want us to hire when the conditions are not good? How do you expect us to hire when we say to caregivers ‘Come on, we’re going to do Covid-19, and if you’re positive, you’ll come to work anyway’? It’s still the least sexy job in the world today. The government needs to make the health professions sexy. Since March, doctors have learned about Covid-19. We take better care of him, of course. The government did nothing. The government should have provided feedback. The government should have drawn conclusions from the organization of health and society. Nothing was done. I felt a fairly honest president, fairly lucid about the situation. I hope he is sincere. I would have liked to have heard act 2. ‘I will no longer leave caregivers who are so badly affected and I will no longer let a hospital suffer’, I did not hear that. But I found a president who was facing reality.

Is the material there? The masks, the gloves, the gowns that you missed so much six months ago?

It is with forceps. Masks, I think it’s still the least stretched line. But a few days ago, in an operating theater in France, there were no sterile gloves. There has been a shortage for two months. This is the reality, the nurses are calling me. About the gowns, we all work with pierced trash bags. Is it normal ? This is still the case today. I’ve been saying this for three months. What has the state done since March? Where is the ordering platform? Do I have to go to China myself? What did he do, Jean Castex? It is unforgivable.