Head of the emergency department of the Avicenne hospital, in Bobigny (Seine-Saint-Denis) and medical director of Samu 93, Prof. Frédéric Adnet recounts, in The Infantrymen of the Republic (Flammarion, 2020) its “spring in hell” in the face of the health crisis. A personal and captivating story, full of anecdotes about the daily life of a public hospital service in the storm, in the fight against an unknown enemy. As the epidemic resumes, will caregivers be able to cope? Elements of answer, with the “Prof” Adnet, author, during the crisis, of a series of “Frequently asked questions” on the virus, very divided.

The head of state announced on Wednesday the establishment of a curfew in nine large metropolises in France. Can it be effective?

Frédéric Adnet. We have our backs to the wall, so all solutions are fine. Curfew is one of them. But its effect will not be visible for three weeks, if it is. The basic problem is that we do not have enough beds, nor enough hospitals. If this reduces the flow of people entering our services, so much the better. But I remain very worried for the next two weeks.

Because the second wave is here?

Frédéric Adnet. I don’t like the term second wave. The phenomenon we are facing today is different from the “first wave”. Rather, we are on a rising tide, or a tub that gradually fills up and threatens to overflow. In the spring, it was a tidal wave, with a lot of patients arriving at the same time in the intensive care units. There is a continuous flow of patients that we can no longer fit into the hospital.

So this poses different problems?

Frédéric Adnet. Yes, and worse problems than during the first wave. At that time, we had no choice: we deprogrammed everything, our hospitals focused on the Covid, and when it overflowed, we transferred to the provinces. And when there was a shortage of staff, they repatriated them from establishments in less affected regions. There, we will not be able to play on these two safety valves, because the Covid is everywhere. We therefore risk having, once again, massively deprogram non-Covid patients. This means a poorer follow-up of cancer patients, diabetes, heart failure or respiratory, and increased mortality in these areas, which will not be visible until later.

Your book also mentions all these non-Covid patients, who do the daily work of an emergency service. Did you manage to cure them?

Frédéric Adnet. Yes, as much as we could. But we inevitably took less care of them. A phenomenon “helped” us: the patients themselves no longer wanted to go to the hospital, or even to their general practitioner, for fear of the virus. This has resulted in delays in treatment, and probably excess mortality, which an American study has measured very clearly.

Since then, have we learned the lessons of the first wave?

Frédéric Adnet. It depends on what we are talking about. At the medical level, we know the disease much better and we know how to manage it better. Mortality and length of stay for Covid patients have declined. Medicines that kill the virus have not been found, but symptomatic treatment has progressed a lot. At the organizational level, however, there is much to complain about. We hoped not to find “the hospital before”, managed by profitability alone, the income-expenditure balance … However, it came back very quickly. For example, no moratorium on closing beds was obtained. And those that have been deleted over the years are sorely missed. Could we have opened a lot of intensive care beds in a few months? No, of course, because training staff takes more time. But the will was not even there. I blame the public authorities for not having kept that promise.

Yet, you write, “the Covid crisis has dynamited the financial logic of the hospital”. The observation was shared by all, but it was not followed up …

Frédéric Adnet. That’s it. Everyone agreed that the logic of activity-based pricing (T2A) had done a lot of harm to the hospital, but behind, the fundamental reforms did not follow. At the heart of the crisis, we could certainly get whatever we wanted. The patient had regained a central place in discussions with the supervisory authorities. But that is already over. Will this new increase in the epidemic make it possible to reconnect with this ambition? I am not very optimistic …

You tell in the book the extraordinary dedication of the caregivers. Are they now ready to face this new phase of the epidemic?

Frédéric Adnet. Clearly no. The staff are tired, disillusioned, demotivated and not ready to face a new wave. The Ségur de la Santé did not live up to expectations, whether in terms of working conditions, remuneration or even symbolic recognition. This is a real cause for concern.

How do you judge the “test-tracer-isolate” strategy and its application in France?

Frédéric Adnet. This strategy has worked well in some countries, particularly in Asia, but much less well in France. The population is reluctant towards the StopCovid app and there is a lack of resources to follow all contact cases of positive people. Otherwise, barrier measures must be applied very rigorously. It can help slow the epidemic and allow us to properly absorb the extra flow of sick people.

But when it comes to wearing a mask, for example, the French are rather good students …

Frédéric Adnet. Yes. But the message has also been scrambled by conspiracy theories and other fake news about the dangerousness or ineffectiveness of the mask. Social networks and 24-hour news channels have widely relayed these “questions”. This means that part of the population remains resistant to the mask.

You say that you are disappointed by the contribution of French research to this crisis …

Frédéric Adnet. French clinical research was conspicuous by its absence. We were impacted long before the United States or the United Kingdom and yet, in good quality publications on the Covid, these countries are far ahead of us. There is a problem. The Discovery trial is a complete failure. Admittedly, there has been a de facto effort on the accreditation procedures for research protocols. But I’m afraid the chapel wars have had a deleterious effect …

How has this crisis changed you?

Frédéric Adnet. It was both a unique and traumatic experience. Such an influx of patients was unprecedented. In these kinds of circumstances, we are also faced with our own death. This is the paradox of caregivers in this crisis: we were tearing patients away from death, putting ourselves in danger of death. Because at the time, we did not know the virus well. It is very unsettling to go to see a patient with fear in the stomach. I have treated contagious diseases before, but never unknown diseases. After that, we take a step back, and try to refocus on the important things, especially the family. I understood that life is not just the hospital. Even when you’re head of department with a team of 60 doctors and 200 nurses.