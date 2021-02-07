Would a cancellation of public debts after the Covid-19 pandemic be possible within the euro zone? “Unthinkable”, answers Sunday February 7 the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, in an interview with Sunday newspaper. For the former Minister of the Economy, it would be“a violation of the European treaty which strictly prohibits the monetary financing of States”.

“This rule is one of the fundamental pillars of the euro”, continues the former boss of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “If the energy spent demanding a cancellation of the debt by the ECB was devoted to a debate on the use of this debt, it would be much more useful! What will public expenditure be allocated to? In which sectors of the future to invest ? This is the essential subject today “, says Christine Lagarde at JDD.

His response comes two days after a call launched by more than a hundred economists to cancel the debts of states held by the ECB. One way, according to them, to facilitate social and ecological reconstruction after the pandemic.

For Christine Lagarde, “there is no doubt” than the euro zone countries “will arrive” to repay this debt. “Debts are managed over a long period of time. Investments made in sectors that are decisive for the future will generate stronger growth”, she believes.

“The recovery will create jobs, and therefore federate. We are moving towards another economy, more digital, greener, more committed to climate change and to maintaining biodiversity.” Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB in the “Sunday newspaper”

Christine Lagarde believes that “2021 will be a year of recovery”. However, “we are not immune to still unknown risks”, and “we will not return to the levels of economic activity before the pandemic before mid-2022”, she warns.