In the race for vaccination, Germany and France, to stick to these two countries, are replaying the fable of the hare and the turtle: several hundred thousand citizens have already received their first injection in addition to -Rhin, when, here, we do not exceed the few hundred at all … Behind Merkel’s “speed” or Macron’s “slowness”, the same specter nevertheless appears immediately: that of a general shortage or, to everyone. less, of an overall under-capacity of the production of vaccines against Covid-19. The European Union and the United States have been gargling, since the autumn, for having multiplied the pre-purchases of billions of potential doses from Western multinationals – leaving only an extremely small portion to the rest of the world and losing interest in serums developed by alternative pharmaceutical powers, such as China, India, Russia or even Cuba. But, failing to face this risk with the right tools, states will, despite the mountains of public money poured into Big Pharma, find it difficult to fulfill their promises.

The challenges of large-scale manufacturing

At this point, in France, for example, the Ministry of Health expects to receive in the first half of 2021 only 5.5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 2.4 million doses of Moderna. That is enough to vaccinate in two times just under 4 million of our fellow citizens. This will remain very far from the needs, as in the rest of Europe which, because of the equitable distribution according to the population, will be subject to the same limitations … Cofounder of the German start-up BioNTech, associated with Pfizer, for the first vaccine authorized in the European Union, Ugur Sahin complained himself at the end of last week: “There are supply difficulties because no other vaccine has been approved, and we have to fill the gap with our own. “ While its competitor in the same messenger RNA niche, that of Moderna, could be validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) within the week, BioNTech promises to learn more about its actual production capacities of here in February. Everything indicates that they will be limited, no matter what.

Published on December 23, a study signed by four researchers from Imperial College London, in the scientific journal Vaccines (1), already underlines the gigantic challenges of the large-scale manufacture of the messenger RNA contained in the Moderna (100 micrograms per dose) or BioNTech (30 micrograms per dose) vaccines: according to their mathematical models , given the state of production capacities, it would take years, or even, in the most extreme case, one or two decades to meet global demand with just one of these vaccines … Another sign that the situation is extremely tense: Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, last month tried to wrest from the Trump administration an exceptional decree obliging all suppliers to concentrate on his one company all the deliveries of active products necessary for the development of vaccines to Messenger RNA.

Under these conditions, panic looms. We see it, in particular, in Great Britain where, in the grip of a new very delicate phase of the pandemic (read opposite), the government of Boris Johnson has obviously decided to press on the fungus, without taking all the essential precautions in the vaccination campaign. This weekend, the British, via emergency procedures – different from the standards applied in the European Union -, approved the marketing of a third vaccine, that of AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, in addition to those of Moderna and Pfizer. They also decided, without concrete elements from clinical trials, to postpone the second injection of the vaccine from three to twelve weeks, in order to be able to inoculate the serum more quickly to a greater number of citizens. Enough to further increase the differences between countries.

Shenanigans, pilfering, even the noise of boots. In Germany, while BioNTech regrets not having received more orders from the European Union, some accuse, words covered in the Spiegel, France to have prevented a possible additional request from the Commission in order to favor its own champion, Sanofi, today very late… This Sunday, Brussels tried to maintain cohesion by promising, through the voice of the European Commissioner to Health, Stella Kyriakides, from “New aid to increase production capacities”. But, once again, the European institutions and the Member States are deliberately missing the boat, so as not to undermine the Big Pharma monopolies: the only way to guarantee production that meets global needs is to break with the patent empire. As James Love, director of the American NGO Knowledge Ecology International, which specializes in the fight against monopolies linked to intellectual property, deplores it, “The failure of governments to impose the technological transfers necessary to increase vaccine production will make the pandemic last much longer and make access to these products even more inequitable”.