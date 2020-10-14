“For the next six months, there is nothing in the order books”, explains Wednesday, October 14 on franceinfo Jean-Paul Achkoyan, owner of a place of reception in the Mâconnais. This professional whose main activity is the reception of weddings asks “simply to be able to work again from the 2021 season”.

franceinfo: What is your first assessment of this year 2020 in your sector?

Jean-Paul Achkoyan: “The bride and groom in May, June, July and August all wanted to postpone their reception. And the day we were able to reopen, June 2, we did not have any customers since we had postponed all services. There is an impact for places like us, but also for caterers, photographers, extras and all the people who gravitate in this environment.

Do you have visibility for next spring?

“We have short-term prospects. And for the next six months, there is nothing in the order books. There are no more events, no more weddings, no more seminars, no more fairs. All that will be canceled. The outlook for the next six months is zero euros in turnover. The meeting restrictions to 30 people [annoncées par Olivier Véran le 23 septembre] are so draconian that everyone wants to postpone or cancel. “

What are you waiting for ? What do you hope for from Emmanuel Macron tonight?

“Quite simply to be able to work again from the 2021 season. In my case, the weddings start at the beginning of April. If the conditions in January, February and March are the same as today, we will not be able to resume work because all the bride and groom and the event organizers will contact us asking us to kindly postpone their April, May and June events, and we will have to do it amicably because there is nothing to regulate all this. “

What should be ? Additional help, such as intermittent entertainment? A white year?

“What we are waiting for is to stop taking money out. We have burned our cash for the last six months and we will continue to do so for the next six months. At some point, it doesn ‘t “There will be more. We will no longer be able to cope with taxes, duties, charges and of course, repayments of loans that have been put on hold. It starts again in October, we have to start repaying loans. And what we need today is to be able to rework. “