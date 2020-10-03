According to France Inter, an internal note was sent to the heads of the AP-HP departments on Friday. This measure will be taken according to the “epidemic context”. If the situation permits, the planned days off can be taken normally.

The human resources department of Public Assistance-Hospitals of Paris (APHP) is considering the cancellation of leave, in particular for All Saints’ Day, for nursing staff, due to the Covid-19 epidemic, according to information from France Inter. An internal note was sent Friday, October 2 to the heads of departments. Concern over the evolution of the coronavirus epidemic is growing in the capital. Paris and its inner suburbs have indeed “crossed the three thresholds which may correspond to the maximum alert zone”, said Olivier Véran.

According to this APHP memo, from October, “the constraints of service continuity linked to the epidemic context are likely to lead to the cancellation of a majority of the days of leave initially programmed, in particular during the period of the holidays of All Saints”. The document nevertheless specifies that if the situation allows it, the planned days off can be taken normally.

APHP announces several compensatory measures. In the event of cancellation of the vacation, the days worked on days planned off before the drafting of this note will be paid in overtime, increased by 50%, like all overtime hours worked as of October 1. The number of days that can be placed on the time savings account for the year 2020 is also doubled and their monetization will be facilitated.

Exceptional measures will also be implemented if necessary to facilitate childcare at home during school holidays: the APHP will be able to pay for them up to 50 hours per child and some sites may offer additional places in childcare centers. Hobbies.