There are figures that we would have preferred not to reach. In the hospitals of Île-de-France, the threshold of 1,000 patients in intensive care was crossed on March 9, communicated the regional health agency (ARS). This is the first time since November, during the second confinement. Already on March 8, the ARS had ordered hospitals and clinics to deprogram 40% of their activities, to free up more beds. The aim is to recover enough qualified caregivers to have up to 1,577 critical care beds available if needed, during the next week. Because the spread of the English variant of Covid increases the incidence rate.

“All professionals are on the precipice”

In Seine-Saint-Denis, it climbed, with 440 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. In Île-de-France, it is currently 350, well above the maximum alert threshold set at 250 by the government. Professor Yves Cohen, head of the intensive care unit at the Avicenne hospital in Bobigny (Seine-Saint-Denis), admits that he does not understand the government’s choices. “In Seine-Saint-Denis, all the figures are significantly higher than in Pas-de-Calais. And, for political and economic reasons, confinement has not been decreed. “ However, he affirms it: the only way to break the rate of contamination is to confine. In his service he speaks of a situation “Extremely tense”. Resuscitation has gone from 16 beds to 40 and, since Saturday, 11 new patients with Covid have been admitted, including 9 of the English variant. “In Seine-Saint-Denis, we are at 130% of our resuscitation possibilities just in time, only for Covid +, he said. Since October, all professionals have been on the verge of a precipice, of burn-out. In my department, we are a team of 10 doctors and, since October, we are on the bridge, not counting our hours. We are professionals, we will continue. But, if this continues, we will be forced to make choices. To refuse patients in real life. “ Because the peak of the English variant in the coming days risks “To be a disaster”. Professor Storm: “Rather than asking the entire population for sacrifices over a short period of time, we are sacrificing patients! “

In Val-de-Marne, the number of new contaminations is also soaring. There, the incidence rate jumped 60% between February 15 and March 5. And all of the eight departments of Île-de-France are today in the red. In the region, the occupancy level of intensive care beds is currently 88%. And the contamination curves, which continue to rise, do not bode well for the next few days. The English variant, much more contagious, represents 87.7% of positive cases in the capital and more than 60% in the Ile-de-France region.