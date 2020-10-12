The prefectures of Haute-Garonne and Hérault took this decision on Sunday evening, after a sharp increase in cases of contamination and hospitalizations.

Due toa sharp increase in contamination cases at coronavirus, lhe prefectures of Haute-Garonne and Hérault announced, Sunday, October 11 in the evening, that the Agglomerations of Toulouse and Montpellier in turn fell into maximum alert zone from Tuesday.

The Hérault prefecture explains that the decree therefore concerns Montpellier, and seven adjoining municipalities: Saint-Gély-du-Fesc, Saint-Clément-de-Rivière, Teyran, Palavas-les-Flots, Saint-Aunès, Mauguio and Montarnaud. These measures aim to “limit large gatherings, prevent risky activities and regulate other types of activity to allow economic and social life to continue”, can we read in the press release.

The prefecture of Haute-Garonne explains that 17 towns in the Toulouse metropolitan area are concerned: Colomiers, Tournefeuille, Blagnac, Plaisance-du-Touch, Cugnaux, Balma, Castanet-Tolosan, Saint-Orens-de-Gameville, Labège, Aucamville, Launaguet, L’Union, Portet- sur-Garonne, Ramonville-Saint-Agne, Auzeville-Tolosane and Quint-Fonsegrives. “The alert thresholds for the 3 monitoring indicators have now been crossed for Toulouse Métropole, namely: the incidence rate greater than 250 per 100,000 inhabitants (252.7), the incidence rate for people over 65 years greater than 100,000 inhabitants (153.7) and the occupancy rate in Occitania of Covid beds in intensive care greater than 30% (31.1%) “, wrote the prefecture to justify its decision.