The countries of the European Union adopted on Tuesday common criteria for travel restrictions including a common mapping. The latter is “a good thing” according to the president of Travel Companies.

European Affairs ministers adopted common criteria for travel restrictions in the European Union on Tuesday, October 13 in an attempt to end the cacophony generated by the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’s a small step forward”, reacted Tuesday on franceinfo Jean-Pierre Mas, the president of the Travel companies. But “it’s far from perfect”, he believes because “States will be able to establish specific rules for their country without taking into account European harmonization”.

Jean-Pierre Mas recognizes that “publishing a European map is a good thing”, But “not stigmatizing mobility would be another”. He remains convinced “that mobility is not a factor in the spread of the virus”. According to him, “it is the non-respect of barrier gestures and promiscuity” which are propagation factors.

So we can “move a little more easily in Europe”, but Jean-Pierre Mas waits in particular “the development and acceptance of antigenic tests”. The response times for PCR tests are not “reconcilable with the trip”, assures the President of Travel Companies.

Going to a country for a business trip is not compatible with staying in quarantine or quarantine. Jean-Pierre Mas, President of Travel Companies to franceinfo

He thus pleads for the establishment of antigenic tests, “with results within half an hour” : “This is the rule on which the countries of Europe should agree.”

The European Union has also decided that a country planning to put in place restrictive measures against travelers coming from an area deemed to be at risk must inform the Member State concerned, if possible 48 hours before their entry into force. . The public should also be notified at least 24 hours in advance. “It’s better than zero hours”, emphasizes Jean-Pierre Mas, but “it’s not sufficient” : “We are in the strategy of small steps.” The President of Travel Companies recalls that “the holidays are not organized in the last 24 hours”. Jean-Pierre Mas therefore asks that “the prevention period is a little longer”.