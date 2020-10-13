The coronavirus got the better of the unmissable event for professionals from the agricultural world. The Agricultural Show, which was to be held from February 27 to March 7, 2021 at Porte de Versailles, in Paris, will not take place. Its organizers announced Tuesday, October 13 to AFP the cancellation of this next edition due to measures related to the Covid-19 epidemic. “It is our responsibility (…) to state as early as possible our decision which is to postpone the Agricultural Show until the following year, while maintaining in Paris and in various cities events that farmers need “, said Jean-Luc Poulain, director of the National Center for Agricultural Competitions and Exhibitions, owner of the show.

In 2020, the Agricultural Show had to close its doors early, on March 1, after the government decided to ban events bringing together more than 5,000 people. It had welcomed 540,000 visitors against 650,000 in previous years.

The general competition, which judges around 12,000 French agricultural and food products, from honey to wine, each year, whose finals are held during the fair, will be “maintained” with the agreement of the Ministry of Agriculture, and could be held “in different provincial towns”. Animal shows are postponed to 2022.

The organizers must also assess the feasibility of competitions for young farmers and those on agroecological practices, they said in a statement released in the evening. “There should be a setting up of points of sale for agricultural products in Paris, probably in open-air farmers’ markets” that week, said Jean-Luc Poulain. In addition, one or more debates of national scope on the evolution of agriculture and food could be held, in Paris and elsewhere.