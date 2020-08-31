In front of the forecourt of Paris city hall, the queue for screening is already several hundred meters. A tent was set up in front of the town hall on August 31 to carry out PCR tests, in the assembly line, and the pace is steady. “There are still quite a few people, and this should increase during the day“Says a nurse on site. When the line arrives, there is only a questionnaire to fill out. The test is free and without an appointment.

A very practical flexibility, in a city where the delays reach several weeks to be tested in the laboratory. “I have symptoms and my doctor told me to go get tested except that it is impossible to have a place in the laboratories before the next fortnight.“, explains a young woman who came to be tested.

