US President Donald Trump, tested positive for Covid-19, to be admitted to a hospital in suburban Washington “for several days”, announced the White House, Friday, October 2. “As a measure of extreme caution, and on the recommendation of his doctor and medical experts, the president will work from the presidential offices in [l’hôpital] Walter Reed for the next few days “, said spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany.

Donald Trump is being treated by an experimental treatment against Covid-19, synthetic antibodies, said, shortly before, Sean Conley, the president’s doctor, in a press release. He said he had been injected with a dose of the experimental cocktail developed by the Regeneron laboratory, and which gave encouraging preliminary results in clinical trials on a small number of patients. “The president remains tired but in morale”, he also commented.

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron sent a message on Friday“friendship” and wished “a speedy recovery” to Donald and Melania Trump. In these two messages in English, the Macrons “both showed their friendship and wished a speedy recovery to the President and the First Lady of the United States”, specified the presidency. “Stay strong”, concludes Emmanuel Macron’s word to his American counterpart.