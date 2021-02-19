In the midst of a pandemic and coronavirus, from one moment to another we can all become possible infected. It is enough that typical symptoms of Covid-19 appear, or that someone close to them has tested positive, for fears to be unleashed and the need for do a test to confirm whether or not we are infected.

In these situations, in the City of Buenos Aires, the most comfortable and effective way may be to approach the official testing device closest, as long as the person is able to move.

That may be the quickest and most practical option even for affiliates of social works and prepaid, once they carried out a “teleconsultation” and were instructed to isolate themselves and undergo a PCR test.

In the public system, in a few hours, it is possible to undergo such an examination and get a certificate to present at work and other areas. But where do you have to go, at what times, with what requirements and what is the process like? How do the results arrive and how long do they take?

Here’s everything you need to know for those with or had symptoms and for those who became “close contact” to a newly confirmed positive case. The testing procedure, for both, is developed in different ways.

1. The path of those with symptoms

It applies to those who have or have recently had at least one of these symptoms: temperature greater than 37.5 ° C, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, lack of taste, lack of smell, headache, diarrhea and / or vomiting, as ordered by the City.

WHEN SHOULD I GO TO BE TESTED? In some guards, they usually recommend those who have mild symptoms to have a fresh swab 72 hours later from the appearance of the first symptoms, to reduce the risk of a “false negative”. However, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health told Clarion that the patient can go to be tested without waiting.

Taking the sample takes only a few seconds, but it can seem like an eternity. Photo Germán García Adrasti

WHERE SHOULD I GO? With ID in hand, at Febrile Emergency Unit (UFU) closer. These are modular enclosures specially assembled to serve those who could have Covid-19 outside the common guards, with adequate ventilation and spacing. There each case is analyzed and swabs are made.

The UFU attend every day from 8 to 20 and they are located in the main Buenos Aires public health centers: Grierson, Muñiz, Ferrer, Zubizarreta, Rivadavia, Santojanni, Argerich, Durand, Tornú, Pirovano, Fernández, Álvarez, Vélez Sarsfield, Penna, Ramos Mejía, Piñero, De Elizalde and Gutiérrez .

v 1.5 Where are the Febrile Emergency Units (UFU)

Tap to explore the data Source: GCBA

Infographic: Clarion

WHAT IF I DO NOT HAVE A UFU NEARBY? The wisest thing to do is avoid public transportation. Some Community Health and Action Centers (CeSAC) and Health Posts in the city offer free transportation to the UFU. Their addresses can be found at this site.

WHAT HAPPENS ON ARRIVAL? Except in serious cases, care is first come first serve. First, you have to get in line to enter the UFU, always maintaining social distance. Upon entering, the symptoms are explained and all the data is left. It is key there to ensure that write down the phone number well, since the result will be communicated in this way.

Then, the patient must walk to the assigned box to have a medical consultation. And, if the professional confirms the suspicion of Covid, it will be necessary to make another line for an agent to take the sample.

So are the Febrile Emergency Units that work in Buenos Aires public hospitals.

HOW IS THE TEST DONE? It consists of inserting a swab all the way into the nose and turning it for a few seconds, which is done once in each nostril. The procedure takes a few seconds and is annoying, although it does not cause any harm.

HOW LONG DOES THE RESULT TAKE? The samples are used for a rapid antigen test and a confirmatory PCR test. The result of the antigenic test – a somewhat less reliable technique than PCR – is reported at the time, after a wait of less than an hour. But, even if this first test is negative, that can only be true with the verdict of the PCR, which is usually ready at 24 hours Y communicates to the phone number declared.

WHAT TO DO UNTIL I KNOW THE FINAL RESULT? If the symptoms are mild, the patient should go home and be isolated from the cohabitants, or they can choose to go to a hotel. If the PCR test is positive, you will receive a communication with the steps to follow. And if it is negative, a message will break the news and the person will be able to return to a normal life.

The City’s chatbot thus reports, by WhatsApp, the result of the coronavirus tests

To know the result and obtain a certificate in PDF format, you have to write him on WhatsApp to the chatbot of the City (+54 9 11 5050-0147) from the telephone line declared in the UFU. The information becomes available at least 24 hours after the swab has been performed.

2. The path of close contacts

Those who do not have symptoms, but were close to someone who later had Covid, can go for a test to confirm whether during that “close contact” they were infected or not.

For that you do not have to approach the UFU or a guard, but rather the posts of the DetectAR program doomed to that task. The PCR tests performed on them are not swabs, but rather faster, less invasive and highly reliable ones: saliva.

WHO CAN BE TESTED? People considered “close contact”. In this category fall, according to the current definition of the Buenos Aires government: 1) Those who have spent more than 15 minutes within 2 meters away from a confirmed or probable case of Coronavirus, within the 72 hours prior at the beginning of your symptoms; and 2) Those who have shared the same closed or poorly ventilated space as a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes.

The saliva method is less invasive than swabbing and is highly accurate. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

WHEN DO WE HAVE TO GO? As long as no symptoms appear, the test should be done recently seven days later contact was made with the infected person. The reason is that, if it is done before, it may happen that the virus is in the body and the test cannot detect it. Until those seven days are up, the indication is to stay isolated.

WHERE SHOULD I GO? To any of the points of attention of the DetectAr device that are distributed throughout the City and serve every day in the morning. You have to get closer from 9 to 11.30 with the DNI and without having eaten, drunk, or brushed their teeth in the last three hours, for the test to work well.

v 1.5 Where do they do the saliva tests

Tap to explore the data Source: GCBA

Infographic: Clarion

WHAT DOES THE TEST CONSIST OF? After waiting in line, leaving all personal and contact information, and having a brief chat with an agent, the person leaves a saliva sample that is sent to be analyzed with the PCR method, the same as the swabs.

HOW LONG DOES THE RESULT TAKE? It is received within 24 hours, although many times it is ready in a few few hours. For as long as it takes, you have to return to isolation. If the PCR test is positive, the person will receive a communication with the steps to follow. And if it tests negative, you can go back to normal life.

To know the result, you have to write by WhatsApp to +54 9 11 5050-0147 from the cell phone declared at the beginning.

MG

