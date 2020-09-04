This young man was hungry and thirsty for 4 days from death, after all the ‘upvale’ listened and survived.

The name of BJP state president Satish Poonia has also been added to the leaders of the corona virus infection in Rajasthan on Friday. Poonis, who returned to Jodhpur from the capital Jodhpur, shared this information on Twitter. He has said that 'I got the Kovid-19 checked after my stay yesterday, although I did not have symptoms but my report has come out positive. And on medical advice, I isolated myself at home. Along with this, Pooni has also advised people coming in contact with him in the past to get their corona test done. A day earlier in Rajasthan, 1553 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in one day. At the same time, the death toll also increased to 1095. In the state of medicine, 14 more patients died due to corona virus infection in the state which was completed at 8.30 pm. With this, the total number of people who died from this deadly virus in the state has risen to 1095. At the same time, with the arrival of 1553 new cases of infection, the total number of infected people in the state so far is 86227 out of which 13912 patients are under treatment.