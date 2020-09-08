More than a million PCR tests are carried out every week and cause the exhaustion of biologists.

“Enough is enough”. The Union of Young Medical Biologists (SJBM) warned about the saturation of the laboratories performing the tests covid-19 in a statement posted Tuesday, September 8 on Twitter. The union describes “saturated capacities, interminable queues, shortage of reagents, personnel in burn-out, verbal and physical attacks “, and denounces “a health policy based on figures and not on the medical relevance of PCR examinations”.

Biologists call for reframing the policy of PCR tests, free and available without a prescription since July 14, 2020. “The SJBM calls for good citizenship so that the French without indications do not go to be screened unnecessarily; to the ministry to remind the general public of these indications and so that the prioritization of PCR exams is done on the basis of a prescription medical; to the ARS to stop massive screening campaigns on an entire territory scale among asymptomatic populations without any particular risk “, write the young biologists in their open letter.

The number of tests carried out increased from 300,000 tests per week in early July to more than a million in September. In an attempt to stem this exponential demand, tents and barnums have sprung up on the sidewalks, machiOur analyzes were ordered, overtime multiplied … “We have almost doubled our activity”, details François Blanchecotte, president of the Union of biologists (Bathroom). “We don’t stop! It’s non-stop”, confirms Claude Cohen, president of the National Union of Biological Physicians (SNMB).

“The staff are very tired, on the verge of breaking up.”Claude Cohen, biologist

In addition to staff fatigue, reagent suppliers would no longer be able to keep up with demand, threatening a shortage of PCR tests, according to the press release from young biologists.