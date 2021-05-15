Covid-19 | Taiwan, a model country for pandemic control, is now closing its bars, the disease is suspected to have spread from tea rooms offering a women’s club

Taiwan introduced a three-mode corona operation for the first time when 180 new cases of domestic infection were found per day.

Taipei, Taiwan

Pandemian in Taiwan, which has been profiled as a model country for combating, 180 new people infected with coronavirus in their home country have been revealed within a day. The previous record was from the previous day. At that time, 29 similar infections were reported in the country. The increase in the number of infections per day is probably largely due to the success of the tracing.

It would seem that a large proportion of the cases are related to tea rooms in Taipei’s Wanhua District, where you can chat with women and sometimes also buy sex. The Wanhua area is known for selling a variety of adult entertainment and sex.

The city of Taipei and its surroundings were declared a so-called triad on Saturday. Triple mode has not been used in Taiwan before during this pandemic. The space required for the toughest actions on the scale is four.

Pedestrians crossed the guardrail with masks on their faces in the Taipei metropolitan area on May 15th.­

Bars and clubs are now being closed at Tape. Big events will be canceled. Indoor leisure gatherings may have a maximum of five people, outdoors ten. From now on, even outdoors, you have to wear a mask all the time. Schools and workplaces are allowed to remain open, at least in the light of Saturday morning data, as are food restaurants. However, the authorities recommend takeaway food.

Taiwan has been among the best countries in the fight against the pandemic. A total of only 1,200 cases had been found during the entire pandemic before the most recent cluster, a large proportion of which were from quarantined immigrants.

Indeed, the world has watched with envy the way Taiwan has lived in its former pattern during the pandemic: going to work and school normally, exercising, holding big festivals and celebrating in bars.

At the same time, citizens have been lazy in their corona precautionary measures, and the use of masks indoors has no longer always been taken seriously, let alone kept at intervals.

Major the reason for Taiwan’s success was that it began controlling its borders as soon as information about the strange symptoms in China began to spread. Taiwan had been preparing and practicing for a pandemic for years, having bitter experiences from Sars that spread from China to Taiwan in 2003. There are only a dozen dead.

Previous very small clusters of disease during this pandemic have been linked in Taiwan to, among others, airline workers.

Some of the restrictions announced over the weekend are valid for two weeks, some of the duration has not been stated.