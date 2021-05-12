More than 80% of patients with coronavirus have neurological complications, in which the risk of death increases sixfold. The magazine reports about it on May 11 JAMA Network Open…

It is noted that of 3,744 adult patients with coronavirus, 82% had neurological symptoms. About four out of ten patients reported headaches, and three out of ten reported a loss of smell or taste.

The most common neurological diagnoses that were made in clinics were acute encephalopathy in almost half of cases, followed by coma and stroke in 17% of cases (6%). Patients were also depressed or overly agitated.

As the authors of the study stated, having a patient with a pre-existing neurological condition of any type doubled the risk of developing complications associated with COVID-19.

In addition, the presence of any neurological symptoms of the coronavirus increased the risk of death sixfold. Among those people who have overcome the disease, patients with neurological symptoms are less well rehabilitated, the scientists noted.

The study was conducted by the International Consortium for Research on Neurological Dysfunction in COVID-19 (GCS-NeuroCOVID). It is the largest cohort study that brings together data from 133 healthcare organizations in 13 states.

On May 11, it was reported that researchers have studied the link between periodontitis (chronic inflammation of the gums) and complications caused by the coronavirus. It turned out that those infected with COVID-19 with periodontitis have an 8.81 times higher risk of death than people with healthy gums.