Pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca has announced that clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine are on hold. “It is part of the life of a vaccine before it is put on the market”, reacted the president of the Confederation of French medical unions Jean-Paul Ortiz.

“Nothing abnormal about all this but I understand that everyone is disappointed, us too of course”, reacted to the microphone of franceinfo Jean-Paul Ortiz, president of the Confederation of French Medical Unions (CSMF) after the announcement of the pausing of clinical trials of the vaccine against Covid-19 at the University of Oxford and of the pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca.

“We are not surprised, we doctors, that there are hitches, stops, resumptions of tests to manage to develop a vaccine. It is part of the life of a vaccine before it is put on the market”, explains Jean-Paul Ortiz. For him, this “shows the difficulty of developing an effective and safe vaccine.”

The president of the Confederation of French medical unions says he has “never believed” the possibility of a vaccine being marketed in 2020 or at the beginning of 2021. “Everyone is in a hurry and we are probably announcing too soon that we have made progress, that it will come out very quickly. We know that, anyway, it will be much longer than what the journalists have said until The scientific and medical world know very well that it takes probably a year and a half or even two years before a vaccine is effective and is sufficiently safe to be used on tens of millions of people “.