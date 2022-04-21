The Ministry of Health will prepare recommendations for identifying signs of depression in those who have recovered from COVID-19

The Ministry of Health of Russia will develop recommendations for doctors who, during the medical examination of patients who have recovered from COVID-19, will have to begin to identify signs of depression or mental disorders in them, reports TASS.

“A draft memo will be developed for citizens who have had a new coronavirus infection about the possibility of a negative impact of this disease on the psyche and signs indicating the possible development of mental disorders and the need to seek medical help from a medical psychologist, psychotherapist,” the Ministry of Health said.

A draft methodological recommendation will also be prepared to allow physicians who take part in medical examinations and preventive medical examinations to detect signs of mental disorders in patients. To do this, it is planned to add a number of questions to the questionnaires of people who are undergoing a preventive medical examination or medical examination that will help in determining any factors that indicate a risk of developing mental disorders.

