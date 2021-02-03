Europeans will no doubt have to learn to pronounce his name, and fissa: orally, we will say “Sputnik Vé”, and not “Sputnik five”. But what is certain is that this time, for the Russian vaccine, the doors barricaded until then start to give way, while, for example, it was not on the list of pre-orders made by the Brussels Commission in name of the Twenty-Seven. The publication, Tuesday, of a study on its results in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet Today allows to accelerate the movement.According to the conclusions validated by independent British experts, the first of the Russian sera, developed by the scientists of the public research institute Gamaleya, in Moscow, thanks to the financial support of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, displays an effectiveness of 91.6% against symptomatic forms of Covid-19. According to Ian Jones and Polly Roy, the British scientists who attached their comments to the results, the development of Sputnik-V may have been “Criticized for his haste, the fact that he has skipped steps and a lack of transparency.” But, they guarantee today, “The results reported here are clear and the scientific principle of this vaccination has been demonstrated”.

These data corroborate the first elements communicated a few months ago, but without real cross-checking according to the standard in force in this field – this rule was not applied either, it should be noted, for vaccines produced by Western multinationals in the same time. But above all, they place Sputnik-V at a record level of performance, equivalent to those displayed by products from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, but far, far ahead of that of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, quite comparable from a technical point of view since the ‘both are based, not on messenger RNA, but on viral vectors rendered harmless (one chimpanzee adenovirus for the British and two different adenoviruses for the Russian)… Presented as roughly effective against both moderate forms than severe disease, Sputnik-V passes the bar with flying colors in all age groups. The comparison is even more terrible for AstraZeneca, struggling: yesterday, Switzerland, on the basis of the same elements as the European Union, chose to postpone its approval, rather than having to like most of the countries of the continent do not recommend injection to people over 55 or 65 years old.

Orders in twenty countries

After having already obtained marketing authorizations in nearly twenty countries – former Soviet republics, Iran, Venezuela, but also South Korea, Pakistan, Mexico, Argentina, Algeria and Tunisia – Vladimir’s Russia Putin, who started his public vaccination campaign in December 2020, is reveling. “Checkmate for the critics”, jeers Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund. Before developing: “This is a great victory not only for Russia but ussi for the whole world. In our opinion, it is the best vaccine in the world, in terms of efficacy, safety, price and logistics. It is affordable and can be stored between + 2 and + 8 degrees. ” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov observes without adding: “This is a very important publication which is very convincing about the reliability and effectiveness of the Russian vaccine. “

Under these conditions, with the chaos in the shambles on the production and distribution chains of vaccines in the European Union, things are starting to jostle at the gate … In addition to the steps in the form of a snub in Brussels by Viktor Orban – the Hungarian Prime Minister has, in recent weeks, ordered millions of doses from Moscow, while ensuring that he would wait for a Chinese vaccine before accepting an injection – Angela Merkel has, since January, offered her services and support to help with the necessary approval of the Russian vaccine with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). “All those who obtain an authorization will be absolutely welcome”, rejoices the Chancellor. Yesterday, it was with the German laboratory IDT that the first contacts with a view to production in Europe were made.

In France, Emmanuel Macron and the executive are rather gloomy, lining up behind the procedure. Bad grace or a sign that, for the French government, the matter remains diplomatic and ideological, before being sanitary, it is the Minister of Foreign Affairs that the government sent yesterday to coal: “If Sputnik is validated, approved by the AEM and in France by the High Authority of Health, there is no blockage, guarantees Jean-Yves Le Drian, without enthusiasm, so that it is disseminated, if it corresponds to scientific standards and to the requirements of robustness and control which are essential in Europe. ”