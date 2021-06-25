Covid-19, long-term immunity is a reality: this is confirmed by a study published in Nature

Direction, the study just published by Nature: in patients who have contracted Covid in a mild form, the presence of antibodies – and therefore of immunity – persists even in the long term. The antibodies would remain traceable, researchers report, at least 11 months after infection.

The study, which presents the research in detail with all the variables and with all the potential limitations, specifies that the experimentation was conducted on a group of subjects who contracted Covid in a mild manner.

But he says, surprisingly, that “even in the case of Ebola virus survivors, in 2014 in Africa, strong infections induced a long-term presence of IGg (immunoglobulin type G)”.

The question that many are asking is why not also consider natural immunities as a “green light” to return to a normal life. The title of the study is “Sars Cov 2 Infection Induces Long-Term Bone Marrow Plasma Cells in Humans”.

“Those who have recovered have a low risk of re-infection”

“Long-lived bone marrow plasma cells are an essential and long-lasting source of antibodies. Individuals who have recovered from Covid 19 have a substantially low risk of re-infection with SARS Cov 2. Despite this, anti-SARS Cov 2 antibody levels have been found to decrease rapidly in the first months after infection, increasing the concern that long-lived bone marrow cells may not be generated and immunity against Sars Cov 2 may be short-term. Here we show that in convalescent subjects who experienced a mild infection, levels of antibodies against the SARS Cov 2 spike protein dropped rapidly in the first 4 months after infection and then more gradually over the next 7 months, remaining traceable at least 11 months. after infection. S antibody titers matched the frequency of specific bone marrow plasma S cells taken from 18 people who had recovered from Covid. While specific plasma cells were not found in 11 healthy individuals, whose history was in no way linked to Sars Cov 2 infection. Consistently, our results indicate that direct B cell memory was found in convalescent individuals. against Sars CoV2. Our response is that mild Sars CoV2 infection induces a robust antigenic response and long-term immune memory in humans.

Natural antibody titers resist

Seasonal coronavirus reinfection occurs 6 to 12 months after the previous one, indicating that immune protection against these viruses may be short-term. Early reports, documenting the rapid decline in antibody titers in the first months after infection, in recovering individuals, suggested that immune protection against SARS CoV2 might be transient as well. It was also suggested that coV2 SARS infection could prevent eliciting a functional germline response center, which would interfere with long-term plasma cell generation.

More recent studies, which analyzed samples collected 4 to 6 months after infection, indicate that antibody titers decrease more slowly than in the initial months.

Durable antibody titers are maintained by long-term plasma cells – antigen-specific, non-replicating plasma cells that are contained in the bone marrow for a long time after clearance of the antigen. We tried to determine if they were present in convalescent individuals approximately 7 months after Sars CoV2 infection ”.

According to the researchers, the study “provides the first, direct evidence for the induction of antigen-specific bone marrow plasma cells after a viral infection in humans,” albeit with many limitations detailed in the final explanation. The study also specifies that the individuals analyzed experienced mild infections. “It is possible that stronger infections lead to a different outcome relative to the long-term plasma cell frequencies of the bone marrow. This was not the case in 2014 Ebola survivors in Africa, in whom strong infections induced a long-term presence of IGg (immunoglobulin type G).

Why is the natural immune response (antibody test) not included in the Green Pass? The WHO had also made it clear in a study: those who got sick and recovered from Covid 19 develop a strong immune response.

In late May, in MedPage Today, an article reported that more than 160 million people around the world had recovered from the disease and that they had a very low chance of repeating the infection. Why are natural immunities ignored in the possibility of returning to a normal life? Do you ask Medpage Today? Six studies involving about 1 million people, conducted in the USA, Denmark, Austria, Qatar and among the US Marines, are cited. The reduction in the chance of re-infection was between 82 and 95%. The American data also spoke of antibody immunities present after 10 months.

“There are numerous encouraging research reports showing how blood cells, the so-called B and T, contribute to immunity after Covid 19. If immunity from SARS CoV2 is similar to other serious coronavirus infections such as SARS immunity CoV 1, this protection could last at least 17 years “.